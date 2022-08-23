UPDATE, Aug. 23, 9:30 a.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said one of the men hurt in the shooting died.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting of two men Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Rd. in Prince George’s County.

Police said both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown.