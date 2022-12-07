BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Two men were found dead in a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds on Annapolis road, according to police.

At 3:40 a.m., December 7, Prince George’s County Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 5400 Block of Annapolis Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the bodies of two adult men apparently shot dead in a vehicle.

Investigators are currently working to establish the details of this incident.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.