HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland state police are investigating an overnight crash that took place on I-87 in Hagerstown. Two teenagers were killed in a Lexus Sudan that crashed into a tractor trailer while merging at speed onto I-87.

The driver, Tyler Josenhans, age 17, and the right rear passenger, Clayton Knode, age 15, were both killed. They were driving with a third passenger who is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Hagerstown troopers were aided by the Washington County Sheriff’s office as well as local fire and EMS in assessing and clearing the accident. The exact cause remains under investigation.