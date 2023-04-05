BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Brunswick Police Department (BPD) released a statement on April 4, informing the public that a two-year-old boy was killed by a dog.

At around 5:10 p.m. BPD and the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Service responded to a call after a child went into cardiac arrest.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of West B Street in Brunswick.

Upon arrival officials found the boy suffering life-threatening injuries as a result of a dog bit.

During treatment, the boy went into cardiac arrest. He was transported via medivac to the Frederick Health Hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.

BPD and Frederick County Animal Control are conducting a full investigation of the incident.

The victim was a resident of Fauquier County. No further information has been made available due to the victim being a child.