COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland College Park Campus canceled all in-person and remote classes due to power outages on Wednesday.

In-person orientations were also canceled as well as telework.

Students were supported, according to the University of Maryland’s Twitter.

Administrative leave was authorized for regular employees. Essential personnel who report on inclement weather days continued to report to work.

