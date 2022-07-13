COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Powerful winds and rain ripped through the DMV yesterday, knocking down power lines and leaving a path of destruction, especially in College Park, Maryland where operations and classes were canceled at the University of Maryland.

A majority of students DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee spoke to are still in the dark, but the bigger concern is the lack of communication from the university students say are failing to update them as their power has still not yet been restored.

Chima Anyanwu, a sophomore at UMD, didn’t know the extent of the storm damage until Wednesday morning but says the lack of updates from the university is frustrating.

“It’s all up in the air right now. We thought we would get power around like latest seven [a.m.] today, but there’s still no power so we’re kind of just waiting,” Anyanwu said.

Students say they only received two notifications, by email or by text message, about the power outages, one at 11:45 on Tuesday night and the second at 4:35 on Wednesday morning. As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they have yet to receive another update from the school.

Connor Hewson is a research intern living on campus for the summer. He says the power went out at his lab as the storms passed. He was shocked by the damage caused by what he described as a 5-minute storm, but he’s more surprised by the lack of communications from UMD.

“They basically told us that there’s like one dining hall open on campus and other than that, there hasn’t been a whole lot of communication,” Hewson explained. “I’m not in any classes this summer, I’m just working on research, but the power is definitely still off in the office. So it’s pretty hard to get anything done right now.”

All operations and classes were canceled on Wednesday, including New Student Orientation — leaving one incoming freshman from Massachusetts with little advance notice. By the time Sophia Wolin reached the College Park campus, she and her father already encountered numerous delays as they flew out of Boston. She was met with even more disappointment when she was notified early Wednesday morning that her orientation was canceled and all other slots to try and reschedule her visit booked by other incoming students

“They sent out the notice at 5 a.m. this morning and I was supposed to check in at 7 a.m. so it was a bit of a shock to just wake up to not having an orientation,” Wolin explained. “I’m a little disappointed just because I was really excited to be in person here. I’ve had a lot of like zoom and virtual events. They send you out videos to watch about your school your major, but I was just really excited to connect with actual advisors and students too. I was supposed to be staying overnight with a roommate.”

DC News Now has reached out to the University of Maryland for a comment but has not received any word back yet. However, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Pepco, the power company for UMD, told DC News Now that the university could see its power restored as early as Wednesday evening. However, some of the hardest hit areas around College Park might not see their power restored until Thursday night.