CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for lighting a dumpster on fire in Cumberland after noticing a “unique flip-flop.”

The Cumberland Fire Department first responded to the back of the White Oaks Shopping Plaza in the evening of July 11, where someone had set a dumpster on fire behind Aaron’s. Officials said the fire was spreading to the building and caused $1,200 in damages before firefighters extinguished it.

The next morning, officials got video of James Robert Michael Langway damaging the front of several businesses before lighting cardboard boxes — and the dumpster — on fire.

A Cumberland Police officer noticed Langway’s shoes while watching the video. He saw the “distinctive slides” again, and police arrested Langway on Tuesday.

Langway has been charged with second-degree arson, two counts of second-degree malicious burning and two counts of malicious destruction of property.