United Way of Frederick County collaborates with community organizations to raise more than $170,000 for local non-profits.

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — United Way of Frederick County just launched its third-annual, end-of-the-year giving campaign. The fundraiser is themed Moving Forward United.

The group started the fundraiser as a product of the Covid-19 pandemic, but leaders say they now want to help families during the inflation.

“This year, we are hopeful that we are recovered enough that we can rebrand a little bit and so we selected the name ‘moving forward united.’ We think it really hits the message home that we want to move our community forward towards a brighter tomorrow, out of the pandemic, out of the struggles of financial instability that our folks are facing,” said Erin Lawson, manager of resource development for United Way of Frederick County.

The money raised during this fundraiser will benefit low-income families that make up more than a third of households in the county.

The United Way said many households have incomes above the federal poverty level but still struggle to afford basic household needs.

Participating households can benefit from United Way’s Pathway to Financial Stability Program and the money made during the campaign.

“The program ranges from free credit counseling, budget coaching free income tax preparation to match savings to purchase a home or a vehicle. We also have a program called ride united that its pilot space pilot phase last year, was able to give out over 4000 free or discounted rides for folks to get to the grocery store to work to the doctor’s appointments,” said Lawson.

Frederick resident Aziza Parker said she’s seen the non-profit help people in her community and she’s excited about how it could help her and her family.

“I am aware of the services that they offer and I know people who have used them and they were able to get a house they helped with down payments, I haven’t used it yet, but I look forward to using it to help me and my family owned a home,” said Parker.

The organization raised $100,000 during this drive in 2020, and about $80,000 last year.