BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — If you are a Maryland resident and 18 or older, the University of Maryland wants to hear your thoughts about the use of prescription and illicit drugs.

The University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy survey is taking part in a study exploring Marylander’s perceptions, awareness, and use of prescription drugs and illicit drugs.

The data collected by the survey will be shared with local counties to help develop strategies and activities to prevent substance misuse in the state.

A similar study was done back in 2019 to gather data surrounding prescription opioids and heroin.

The major findings included: 25 percent of Marylanders surveyed said they’d used opioids without a prescription.

Most opioid misuse starts in the early adult years.

Around 6-thousand people took that survey. The largest barriers to getting treatment were:

cost of treatment

lack of insurance coverage

and long waitlists for treatment centers

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. Click here to take the survey.

Participants have the chance to win a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card, as well as, a one-time $95 grand prize gift card.