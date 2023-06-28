COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland will receive nearly $40 million in grants to convert its diesel-engine bus fleet to electric.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Administration (FTA) announced on Tuesday, that the funds will be used towards purchasing 35 electric buses, bus charging stations and other related infrastructure, along with training drivers to operate the buses.

The federal grant funds were awarded to the university through the FTA’s FY23 Low-No Program. The program provides nearly $1.7 billion for transit projects and UMD’s grant was the largest ever given to a school.

The grant will allow UMD to accelerate its transition to electric buses by 2035 to as early as summer 2026.

“I am elated by this award and deeply grateful to our friends in Congress and partners in the community and across the state who helped make it possible,” UMD President Darryll Pines said in a release. “Thanks to this grant, we will be able to move more quickly on our plans to provide our community with a more reliable, sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation. I am incredibly proud of our institution and how it continues to prioritize environmental responsibility and innovative solutions.”

Transitioning to electric buses will cut energy usage by up to 99.7% when the entire bus fleet is replaced, according to an analysis by the UMD-based Build America Center that was submitted with the grant application.