BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials gave an update on the fire and explosion that took place on Tuesday at a senior care facility in Bowie. The fire trapped one person and displaced more than 100 residents.

Officials said that they got the call around 3:46 a.m. about the fire and possible explosion at the Larkin Chase Center. After they responded, they found an occupant who had been trapped in an office by debris. They said this person was rescued with no injuries.

All 112 residents had to be relocated due to the damage to the building’s utilities. Some were immediately relocated to another facility, while others waited for relocation or to meet up with their families at a nearby gym.

None of these individuals were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.