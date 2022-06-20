CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) identified the victim in a shooting that took place in Clinton on Sunday night.

Police first responded to the 8200 block of Bellefonte Lane around 9:05 p.m. after hearing about a shooting. They found 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson outside, where he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives are still working to identify a suspect. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-516-2512.