BELTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — An 80-year-old man was assaulted and suffered critical injuries after a suspect repeatedly struck the victim in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Rd. on the evening of June 2.

Prince George’s County Police released a video of the brutal assault on a senior citizen and are urging the community to provide information to identify and find the suspect.

Viewer discretion is advised. To view the video, click here.

The video shows the suspect beating the victim and then fleeing the area in a white pickup truck.

The investigation suggests the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over damage to a car door in the parking lot.

“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack. Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries. If anyone in the community recognizes this suspect, please call us,” said Major Jason Fisher, Commander Beltsville Division.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.