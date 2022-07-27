SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a robbery that took place at a Silver Spring Wendy’s on Thursday, July 21.

Officers were called to the store for a strong-armed robbery around 6:30 p.m. They found that the suspect entered the Wendy’s and went to order food. After the employee opened the register to put money from the suspect in, the suspect “immediately lunged over the counter and ripped the register tray out of the drawer.”

Police said that the suspect won a tussle with the employee and fled the store with the tray and money.

The altercation was caught on camera. Watch the full video above, courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to call 240-773-5070 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.