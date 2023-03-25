EMMITSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — A local fire company is hoping to combat volunteer firefighter shortages.

Firefighter II Brandon Murdorf said an interested participant can earn credits from an EMT class or earn credits in Firefighter I or the Firefighter II class. The classes are free through the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute at the University of Maryland.

Murdorf said he tried to run the program during the pandemic but it didn’t work out.

“With everybody being locked down, a lot of kids were being homeschooled so recruitment was really hard there because some people took the pandemic seriously, some didn’t so it was really hard, but social media has been a humongous help,” Murdorf said.

Murdorf also hopes the program can get more volunteer firefighters suited up.

“Volunteerism in the country alone is declining,” Murdorf said.

Teenager Shawn Sweeney is just one example of the success of the explorer’s program. He said his mother and great-great-grandfather were a part of the fire service and he wanted to follow in their footsteps.

“My family’s part of it so I want to be a part of it. It’s a great learning experience and I’d like to stay in it as long as I can,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said at the age of 16, you can ride along with firefighters to calls and get a chance to participate safely in certain incidents.

“One of the things you can do is stay the night for a couple of nights. Not a lot, but two or three days,” Sweeney said.

Overall, Murdorf wanted to be a mentor in someone’s life, because he didn’t have one.

“If I can impact even one person’s life, it makes it worth it. And I love doing it. Being a firefighter is what I do, it’s what I’m meant to be on Earth to do,” Murdorf said.

Murdorf added even adults can join the program and you also don’t need to live in Emmitsburg limits to join.

If you want to learn how to join the explorer’s program, email bmurdorf@vhc6.com.