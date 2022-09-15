HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The sun was barely up over Hagerstown as hundreds of committed volunteers fanned out in the community for the annual day of caring.

They are taking on dozens of community service projects for Washington County and gathered at the start of the day where they would be helping disabled veterans with access ramps at their homes, feeding the hungry and delivering personal protective equipment and school supplies.

“We take care of the people who need a hand up,” said Mike Harsh, member of the United Way Board Of Directors.

The Day of Caring has been an annual event in Washington County for more than 30 years.

“We have over 900 volunteers today going out into the community,” said Jeff Cline, president of the Washington County Commission. “County government has over 40 employees going out.”

All told, the day of caring sets $1 million as its goal for the value of its services on this single day

“There’s such a thing called ‘helpers high,’” said Harsh. “And it really is a real thing. You get out there and you help your neighbor. You’re gonna feel great. You’re gonna help your neighbor, improve your neighborhood, and that’s what we’re really all about.”

The United Way of Washington County takes pride in serving 65,000 residents over the course of a year.