MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 791 voters in Maryland’s largest county received two identical ballots in the mail by mistake, leaving them with questions like “How could this happen?” rather than “Who am I voting for in this primary?”

Dr. Myron Johnson is one of those confused by the mistake.

“I’m alarmed, I’m very surprised that at a pivotal moment where we are in voting history that something of that nature could have happened,” Johnson said. “Two mail-in ballots sent out? What’s going on with that?”

The Montgomery County Board of Elections says the issue was flagged by voters. Then the State Board of Elections immediately sent out a letter explaining to voters, “Their vender inadvertently made this error and it is isolated to a small group of voters in Montgomery County.”

Letter sent to voters by the State Board of Elections

One voter says she never got that letter. Molly Rose and her father both received duplicates, raising red flags at their home.

“You don’t mess something up this drastically and the fact that I got one and my dad both got one, like an extra one, I was like, ‘something’s not right here,'” Rose explained. “We didn’t send in either yet because we didn’t want it to like mess up anything or have it get flagged somewhere.”

Mail-in ballots have specific barcodes for each individual voter which means that even if both ballots were sent in, only the first one received by the Board of Elections will be counted, but Johnson says this should not have even happened in the first place.

“I think there needs to be some investigatory report to find out what’s going on. First of all, they have not responded to any emails or calls? That’s a problem, very much so,” Johnson said.

Election officials say there won’t be any penalty if you have sent in both ballots by mistake but if you did receive two ballots, only send in one. We also reached out to Taylor Corporation, the company that distributed the ballots, but we have not yet heard anything back yet.