MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — With abnormally warm weather for November this weekend, businesses are hoping this also means more customers for them.

The manager of Barking Mad Cafe, Cesar Ramirez says last week they thought about closing the patio as cooler months approach. But based on the warmer temperatures, outdoor dining is here to stay a little longer.

“The winter really hurts because people are afraid to eat inside and next to each other,” said Ramirez. “But that’s what our patios are for, so the fact that we can extend it a little longer due to the weather, it really helps.”

Gaithersburg gym Fitness Edge has a competition planned for Saturday. Their owner Tunji Kelley says he couldn’t have asked for better weather and hopes it will bring even more people out than expected.

“Thank god, I definitely thought it was going to be cold,” said Kelley. “I thought it would be rainy, maybe snow. I was not expecting it to be this nice and allows us so much more flexibility to get outside and do everything that we want and also create safety for everyone.”