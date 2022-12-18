LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of kids joined a long line at FedEx Field Legends Plaza as volunteers passed out free toys on Saturday at the annual Washington Commanders Toy Giveaway.

Kids got to take photos with Santa, pick their favorite toys and even get an autographed book from Commanders legend Ken Harvey.

It was a part of the team’s month-long season of Giving initiative Washington Legends. The annual event was in collaboration with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, United Airlines, and the DC Divas Women’s Football Team.

“We want them to feel fulfilled and valued that they’re going into the holiday season filled with excitement and joy for a brand new year and a brand new world,” said General Manager for United Airlines at Washington Dulles Airport Harry Bird.

Legends Fred Smoot, Ravin Caldwell, Gary Clark, Joe Howard, Clarence Vaughn, and Dan Snyder’s wife Tanya Snyder also made an appearance.

With the help of local community groups, they were able to identify youth that would benefit from the event.

This was also one of many events this weekend supported by prince George’s County leaders to give back to the community during the holiday season.