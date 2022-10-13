WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time ever, Washington County has approved a union agreement with the county’s emergency workers.

The agreement includes discussions about compensation and retirement changes.

“The union was just certified a couple of years ago and we got to the bargaining table last fall, and we’ve shown a lot of compromises a lot of back and forth from both sides,” Eric Paltell said.

According to Shawn Hartsock, a captain within the division of emergency services the agreement will make sure all employees in the division of emergency services are on the same page when it comes to expectations and that everyone is treated fairly.

“Basically, make sure that we are all operating on the same page in regard to our expectations of each other it covers such things as salary increases time off, the ability for seniority, how we establish our working relationship if there are some concerns between management and the union,” Hartsock explained.

The agreement also benefits the division by being able to recruit more workers.

“It’s fair so that when people come through the organization, they can realize that they’re going to be treated just as equally as anybody else in the organization and I think it shows a pathway so that there’s no question in regard to people’s seniority or their ability to have time off or what their salary increase is,” Hartsock said.

Hartsock says the agreement has been a huge relief to him and his colleagues.

“It’s definitely a relief,” Hartsock said.

“They’re happy with the results and if everybody’s happy, then we’re all going to provide better service.”

The agreement is set to cover about 55 workers and expires in 2025.