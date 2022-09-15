Washington County United Way president & CEO Heather Guessford announces a third round of grants for pandemic relief since April.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Washington County’s annual day of caring came on Wednesday, with 900 volunteers working on dozens of community service projects.

For more than 30 years, the United Way of Washington County has mobilized non-profit partners to help disabled veterans, feed the hungry and deliver personal protective equipment and school supplies. All told, the day of caring sets $1 million as its goal for the value of its services on this single day.

“We are serving low-income senior citizens, especially with mobility issues, so we’re building some ramps, installing some handicapped rails making it safe for our senior citizens,” said Heather Guessford, head of the Washington County United Way.

The United Way of Washington County takes pride in serving 65,000 residents over the course of a year.