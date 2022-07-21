HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Health officials in Washington County are doing what they can to stop an increase in drug overdoses among young people.

The Washington County Health Department finds that more adolescents are trying drugs by getting into their parents’ medication or purchasing them on the street. To address the epidemic, health officials are educating parents and children about the dangers of drugs and providing medication lock boxes.

“A lot of people don’t realize that prescription pain medication is the same as heroin, and that’s why we’ve seen such a trend in the past of opioid abuse,” Behavioral Director Victoria Sterling explained. “So, we need to have that conversation with our kids and educate them, especially now with illicit fentanyl in the drug supply.”

Along with giving people better access to medication boxes, the health department is partnering with emergency personnel, the department of social services and mental health officials to provide more resources to at-risk youth.