HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth.

A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of easy access to Interstates 70 and 81.

Felipe Aveliaea lives in Washington County and thinks the boom in e-commerce “can bring a lot of economic growth, which is needed.”

Truck stops are also bustling, which many residents say can lead to traffic congestion.