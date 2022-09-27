HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan returned from a trip to the far east, where he met with the head of the Hitachi Corporation.

The Japanese company was contracted to build a fleet of rail cars for the DC metro. The cars will be assembled in Hagerstown, employing close to 500 people, with 1,300 spin-off jobs. The president of the Washington County Commission, Jeff Cline, sees a huge economic upside from the deal.

“Washington County is very proud that an international company, Hitachi Rail, selected Washington County over the rest of the world to locate their manufacturing plant in our community,” said Cline.

The project reflects a $70 million investment in the county. After the contract with metro is completed, the company plans to expand into other rail systems in North America.