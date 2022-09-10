Maryland Delegate Bill Wivell (R – Washington & Frederick Counties) says he is encouraged by Republican involvement in Campaign ’22.

HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — Republicans in western Maryland gathered in Hagerstown Saturday afternoon to kick off their campaign to hold… or take… political offices up and down the November ballot.

Patience Cox, the wife of party gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, represented her husband at the weekend rally. Party faithful heard from delegate Neil Parrott, making his second bid for congress in the seat now held by democrat David trone. Making gains in 2022 means turning out the base.

“Usually it’s tough to get people involved in the electoral process,” said delegate William Wivell,(r – Washington, Frederick counties ), “but I’ve seen a lot of that this year as well where people are willing to put up signs, they’re willing to go out. they’re willing to work for candidates so it’s actually good to see excitement in the electoral process.”

And in the elections for the state general assembly this fall, Republicans are expected to hold the western Maryland senate seat being vacated by retiring veteran lawmaker George Edwards. Delegate Mike McKay of Washington county is expected to be Edward’s successor.