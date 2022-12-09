WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Addiction can be a hard thing for anyone to break without the proper resources. Washington County’s second Drug Court graduation showed just how impactful it can be for those looking for a change.

“Drug courts are part of the problem-solving court system and their specialty dockets that are set aside to focus on a particular issue,” Drug Court Coordinator, Jennifer Bricker said.

“Our program here is adult drug court, so we deal with individuals who are involved in the criminal justice system and struggle with substance use disorder and mental health,” Bricker said.

Bricker said those in the program have to agree to counseling, finding employment or enrolling in school. They also work with mentors in the community

“Start mental health, start substance use treatments, peer recovery services, all of those types of things, and then as they progress, those tasks may change,” Bricker said.

Drug Court became an option for Karen Nielsen after she was released from jail. She said without the program, she can’t think where she would be today.

“I got my own house, I just finished buying my own car, I’m a manager of a store that I run myself, and without this program, there’ll be no way,” Nielsen said.

“They’ve proven that they can be successful, and I hope that they know that we are always there for them if they ever need to come back, they ever need a phone call, they ever need to stop in and see us,” Bricker said. “That’s what the recovery community is about.”

Officials say about 95 percent of participants have been able to complete the program successfully.