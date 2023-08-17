HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — They’ve been called the Greatest Generation. That’s the generation Americans born between 1900 to 1925 fall into.

Ben Chlebnikow was born in New Jersey on Aug. 17, 1919, and he is celebrating his 104th birthday today. Chlebnikow served as a telephone operator for Generals Patton and Eisenhower.

He recalled the days where he had enemy shells fired at them.

“The ones you can hear you don’t have to worry about,” Chlebnikow said. “It’s the ones you don’t hear you got to worry [about].”

After the war he returned safely, took computer classes and worked at the Mack Truck plant in Hagerstown.

“We had telephones you had to crank,” Chlebnikow said. “It’s unbelievable. That’s all I can say.”

Chlebnikow laughed and also said he could not believe that a man was sent to the moon.

His granddaughter said he is “very special.”

“He is the most amazing, smartest, loving, brilliant man I know,” she said. “He says, ‘I’m sorry I talk so much.’ But I’m like, ‘I wish I could hear every story you have to tell.'”

Chlebnikow said people often ask what still keeps him going.

“With Mr. Ben, I think just seeing him with his granddaughter and their relationship. She visits him a lot,” Stephanie Kendle at Creekside Assisted Living Center, said. “I was very close to my grandfather as well. I like to see that. It’s very close to my heart.”

“Mr. Ben” not only looks back but also thinks ahead.

“The cars now are talking to one another,” he said. “They follow a white line. It’s moving so fast.”

To celebrate his birthday, Creekside Assisted Living is preparing a seafood boil buffet.