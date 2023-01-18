HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rylee Armstrong is 1 of 80 girls in the world to be picked to represent the state of Maryland as an ambassador for the Brown Girls Do Ballet program.

She said her mission is to show all Black and brown girls alike that they, too, can do ballet.

Rylee first started ballet when she was just three years old — it was love at first pirouette. Through hard work and dedication, she has blossomed into a skilled ballerina since then.

“I believe when she started dancing, she was just shy, very quiet and then I got the opportunity to see her grow as a dancer, and now she’s a lovely, beautiful dancer,” ballet instructor, Lorna Schaffer said.

“I’ve definitely seen a shift in her focus and she’s definitely hard-working, driven, and eager to learn,” Schaffer said.

Now, Rylee plans on taking her skills and her role as an ambassador to be a leader for other girls who want to pursue ballet.

“I always go to her for my dancing advice because around teachers I’m more nervous, but Rylee, she’s a friend but she’s also an expert to me,” Rylee’s classmate Naomi Kendricks said.

“I want to speak to younger girls, dancers, people of color, letting them know that they’re welcome and that they can do whatever they want to,” Armstrong said. “I want to give opportunities to girls or boys that don’t have the opportunities I do now.”

As an ambassador, she will help bring other kids opportunities who can’t afford lessons, while also spreading the message that brown girls can do ballet.