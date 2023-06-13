HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Two Maryland Department of Corrections officers were arrested in a contraband smuggling scheme at the Roxbury Correctional Institute.

Julie Chatterton and Monica Shields were charged with felony possession of meth with intent to distribute. Officials said drones were used to deliver the drug.

“Our diligent staff recognized what was going on and were able to get enough information to our intelligence and investigative team,” said State Secretary for the Department of Corrections Carolyn Scruggs.

The maximum penalty for the duo is five years in prison and a $15,000 fine.