HANCOCK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire was accidentally started after the homeowner was trying to burn fringes from a rug on a plastic container Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred at 4939 Casper Road around 1:09 p.m. on the rear porch of a house, where the homeowner had left the rug burning.

When he heard a noise and checked to see what it was, he saw the back porch was on fire. He called 911 and then tried to put the fire out with a garden hose.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a news release that 38 firefighters responded. It took around one hour to put the fire out.