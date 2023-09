WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were on the scene of a deadly crash that involved at least four tractor trailers and two cars Friday morning.

MSP said the wreck happened on Interstate 81 near Mile Marker 10. The location is between Maugans Avenue and Showalter Road.

As of 10:52 a.m., trooper said at least one person died in the crash.