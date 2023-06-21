HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Out of 1,800 name entries, five were chosen as the final choices for the new Hagerstown baseball team.

Will it be the Hagerstown Battle Swans, Diezel Dogs, Flying Boxcars, Haymakers or Tin Lizards?

So many entries, which made selecting five finalist names a difficult choice. According to ball team General Manager David Blenckstone, the focus on the five names selected was to truly represent the essence of the city.

“The ones we picked all have some kind of historical tie to the area, whether it’s aviation or trains or trucking or agriculture,” General Manager David Blenckstone said.

Although the Hagerstown Suns will always be part of the team’s history, a new name only makes sense to go with a new stadium. Of the five names chosen, the most popular among residents DC News Now talked with are the Hagerstown Haymakers, The Flying Boxcars and The Diezel Dogs.

“If I had to choose, I think the Hagerstown Diesel Dogs have a nice ring to it,” resident Robin Hollin said.

But others say the options are lacking inspiration from the city and had other suggestions of their own.

“I think the Hagerstown Hubs would sound a little better than some of the other ones,” another resident said.

According to team officials, the stadium is right on schedule to open next spring with the final team’s name — which will be announced next month.

You have until July 7 to vote for your favorite name here.