HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A new manufacturing plant is coming to Hagerstown and bringing 700 jobs with it.

Connecticut-based company, Conair makes kitchen appliances and consumer products and has committed to taking more than two million square-feet of warehouse space on Downsville Pike directly across from the Washington County School administration offices.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Commerce say the new operation will be the single largest distribution center in the entire state.

In all, Conair is investing $75 million in the venture.

Paul Frey with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said it’s great to see the growth happening in the county.

“People are coming here. We have good people ready to go to work. We have lots to do. We have a new baseball stadium coming, he said. “So I think Washington County is a draw for business to come land with us.”

Conair said part of its decision was influenced by the fact that Hagerstown is near its prime market to deliver goods and is supported by convenient highways and freight hubs.