HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’ve driven around the city of Hagerstown, you might have noticed purple pinwheels popping up. For some, these purple pinwheels represent a lot: support and guidance from domestic violence.

“I was in an abusive relationship for 17 years and when I finally had the courage to leave, I sought help and found CASA,” Chris said, a domestic violence survivor.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million men and women have experienced some form of domestic abuse. Chris is included in that 10 million and says without help from Citizens Assisting and Sheltering the Abused (CASA), she doesn’t know where she would be today.

“We are a domestic violence agency focusing on intimate partner violence so, that is a significant other violence with another significant other,” CASA Support Specialist Kristinia Miller said.

“They’ve given us a place to live,” Chris said. “We have an apartment that we pay very low rent for and because of the low rent, I’m able to get my feet on the ground and getting the courage to be able to do this on my own.”

Over the last few years, CASA has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases, especially after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know within the past year, our legal representation team has represented roughly 140 protective orders,” Miller said.

Over the years Chris was abused, and she landed in the hospital sick with COVID-19. With the many resources CASA provides, she was able to get back on her feet.

“Because of CASA, I’ve been able to really get my self-confidence back and with the counseling, I feel like I’m really ready to take on the world,” Chris said.

Throughout the month of October – which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month – CASA has been holding events around the county to bring more awareness to domestic violence and resources to victims.