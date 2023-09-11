HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Alexander House in Hagerstown has been renovated, creating more options for affordable housing, specifically targeting the senior population.

Before the renovation, Alexander House had not been updated since being converted into apartments in the mid-70s, almost 50 years ago. But, now with extensive renovations, the building is more accessible for seniors and those with disabilities.

“We have new heating and electrical HVAC systems and fire sprinkler systems all new cabinets, [and] flooring finishes,” executive vice president of the NHP Foundation, Stephen Green said.

In the city of Hagerstown, there are currently eleven properties categorized as affordable living. The building has now been specifically designed so seniors can afford to live in the heart of downtown.

“Folks here only pay 30% of their income towards the rent and the federal government picks up the difference,” Green said.

The building will also accommodate several retail spaces. Tameeka Mitchell is a business owner and said the renovation has enabled her to finally be able to open a store in the downtown area.

“It provided me an opportunity to go for my dreams and I stuck it out and the renovations are wonderful,” owner of Ballons by Menysa, Mitchell said. “They look beautiful inside and they’re offering beautiful housing for the seniors.”

The renovation of Alexander House is also part of the city’s ongoing plan to revitalize the downtown area.