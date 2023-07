WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A crane collapsed on I-70 East near Crystal Falls Drive Friday morning, prompting the closure of all lanes on the roadway.

The collapse took place in a construction zone on the side of the highway. The body of the crane fell across all lanes of traffic.

Maryland State Police said in a tweet that the Maryland State Highway Administration was working to clear the scene. No injuries were reported.

Detours were put in place before Route 40 at Mile Marker 32.