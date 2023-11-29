HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC New Now) — The Shenandoah Valley chapter of the American Red Cross is busy serving the community this holiday season, helping with disaster relief and more.

Regional Red Cross volunteers have helped more than 1,100 families impacted by natural disasters, installed thousands of smoke alarms in homes, collected 49,000 units of blood and conducted lifesaving training to 30,000 individuals.

For those in the military, volunteers are connecting soldiers stationed away from home with loved ones.

“We host a holiday for heroes and put together 500 care packages for veterans,” says Stacy McFarland with the Shenandoah Regional Red Cross chapter. “We also look out for our local West Virginia medical center in Martinsburg and long term care facilities in the valley.”

The Red Cross team also sends season’s greetings to the 87,000 service members with family ties to the region.