WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Antietam National Battlefield sees about 300,000 visitors each year. Officials said that with a newly renovated visitor center, that number is sure to increase.

“The roof leaked, raw sewage came into the lobby four times a year, and the HVAC system was failing,” Chief of the Visitor Center Keith Snyder explained. “So, it’s basically a complete rehabilitation top to bottom.”

Visitors to the battlefield are able to enjoy new interactive displays as well as more accessibility.

“The primary purpose was to make the building more accessible, which is why we redid all the sidewalks to make those accessible and we put an elevator in the building,” Snyder said. “The exhibits are made up of exterior elements audio-visual, tactile elements, panels. Almost every possible media that you can experience.”

Visitors coming to experience the new center raved about all of the ways you can learn about and comprehend the story of the Battle of Antietam.

“It just made it all make sense,” visitor Jan Lacey said. “We had gone yesterday and traveled around in our car ourselves, but when we see it, all put together we just understand what happened here a lot more.”

“It was very enlightening it showed you a different perspective on the battle,” visitor Samuel Adams said. “It was very bloody, to say the least — a lot of people lost their lives, but it was very essential and very beneficial to our history.”

Park Rangers also said that the reopening of the visitor’s center comes at an opportune time as the anniversary of the Battle of Antietam approaches on September 17th.