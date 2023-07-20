HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Arlington and Washington, D.C. are in the spotlight for being the nation’s most fit communities.

A new annual survey conducted by the American College for Sports Medicine and the Elevance Health Foundation, gave the cities high grades for their commitment to using biking and hiking trails, public parks and leading stress-free lifestyles along with following healthy nutrition guidelines.

In the neighboring Washington County, Md., health officials say that easy access to the Appalachian Trail and C&O Canal are advantages that make the Hagerstown area eligible for a high score on the fitness index.

“It is so important to just be active even if just 30 minutes a day or a walk with your pet or your family,” Danielle Stahl, spokesperson for the Washington County Health Department, said. “Go out and try something new like kayaking or hiking.”

