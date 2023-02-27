HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on Locust Street in downtown Hagerstown earlier this month.

Malik Woodley of Baltimore, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder. The victim, 42 year- old Anthony Latimer was found in his car on February 5 with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they were able to identify Woodley from surveillance cameras.

Neighbors in the Locust Street neighborhood said they were still in shock several weeks after the shooting took place.

“You know, this murder case was very devastating for this neighborhood and for the community,” says Reyad Nasher, owner of Melody’s Corner Store. “We want a safer neighborhood. The gentleman who got murdered – he was my regular customer.”

Woodley is being held in the Washington County Jail.