HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Thanks to some home security cameras an arrest has been made in connection with a string of burglaries that took place in Hagerstown’s north-end neighborhood.

Residents say over the past two weeks someone would knock on their doors in the middle of the night. Several burglaries also took place in the neighborhood during the same time. Some of those homes have security cameras which led police to arrest 19-year-old Rondell Jones for the series of break-ins.

“We encourage the community to keep their doors locked. We actually had a lot of help from the community on this. They had Ring doorbell cameras. They were able to supply those images to us. Those things are really helpful to our investigations,” said Lt. Rebecca Fechu with the Hagerstown Police Department.

Jones is also charged with theft from a neighborhood grocery store.