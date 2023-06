HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — An arts and history exhibit is opening inside the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibit is displaying the Maryland State archives dating back to over 300 years ago.

“It includes scenic American and European paintings and portraits, documents and rare sculptures,” Sarah Hall, director of the museum said.

Artifacts in the exhibit date back to 1649, just 15 years after settlers colonized in St. Mary’s, Md.

The exhibit will run through October.