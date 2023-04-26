WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The annual crime rate report for Maryland reached Governor Moore’s desk. It shows that overall crime in Maryland decreased, but murder and rape crimes increased.

That isn’t the case for Washington County as their all-around numbers take a dive.

“The crime reports are helpful for us as law enforcement administrators, it helps us project the crime trends in our areas and also lets us know that the places that the crime that we target is we’re having an impact,” Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said.

The crime rate decreased to show about 50,000 fewer crimes in just the last year. However, murder and rape crimes saw an uptick. Everywhere except Washington County, it’s the complete opposite.

“I know murders are down in the western part of the state from 14 in 2022 to five in 2021, which is a good thing,” Sheriff Albert said. “We’d love to have zero, but you know, as long as we’re reducing that.”

According to Sheriff Albert, the end of COVID played a huge part in the decrease.

“We were seeing some more crime in that aspect, domestics, and I think that as those restrictions have eased, it has, let people get out and about and not be cooped up in a place where they get in those arguments,” Sheriff Albert said.

But keeping crime rates down is also part of the battle to keep the stats going in the right direction, Sheriff Albert said that the crime reports and adding more specialized units to the force will help make numbers even smaller.

“We only have a certain amount of people, and we have to have so many things that we have to do that, you know, we don’t want to take away from the backbone, which is patrol, but we also want to do these specialized units so that we can target violent crime here in the county,” Sheriff Albert said.