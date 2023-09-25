HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the worst of COVID-19 in the rear view mirror, more employers are calling their workforce back into the office. That raises the demand for child care.

A Maryland statewide conference was held in Hagerstown to assess the standards to meet new child care challenges.

At the center of the conference was the Alliance of Parent Provider and Local Employer Solutions, or APPLES, an innovative concept.

Heather Glass, executive director of the APPLES program, said child care is “vital.”

“It’s the backbone for the economy,” Glass said. “Without child care, parents can’t go to work so it is just critical and it is important we focus on high quality child care.”

While child care professionals give freedom to parents to earn their livelihood, they are also in charge of helping the youngsters with emotional growth and learning skills.

“Everyone here is passionate about education for our youngest learners and the amount of brain development that takes place in the first five years of life,” Terri Gwizdala, an early childhood specialist, said. “[That] is more than 90% of brain development.”

Child care professionals said the most important goal for the conference is moving the needle for school readiness.

“Our main goal as child care providers and people who work in the field is to provide the best care that we can in the community,” Leia Cutter, a child care professional, said. “That’s what this conference is all about, at the end of the day, is for us to be trained professionals in the early childhood education field.”

Glass said they also work with any children experiencing behavioral issues.

“We will work with families and child care providers to come up with some behavior modifications and just to insure that the environment is developmentally appropriate for them,” Glass said.