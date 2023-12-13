HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Authorities say a possible cause of last month’s fire in a storage shed at a Hagerstown Little League field may have been deliberately set.

The city’s fire chief is investigating and has not ruled out that the blaze may have been accidental.

The structure, itself, was damaged, as was a John Deere mowing tractor and Little League equipment. Replacements of the equipment costs could run up to $50,000.

Hub City Little League plans to hold a donation drive to raise funds for replacing the damaged equipment.