BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The official cause of death of Pedro Argote, the man authorities say killed Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, has been ruled a suicide.

The state medical examiner released the report on Thursday.

Judge Wilkinson ruled against Argote, 49, in a child custody case on Oct. 19. That night, Argote shot Wilkinson in the driveway of his Hagerstown home. Wilkinson died at the hospital.

Argote’s car was found days later near an abandoned tannery in Williamsport. About a week later, a search party found Argote’s body not far from his car.