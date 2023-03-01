HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With high demand for skilled workers in the field of aviation a job fair featuring 30 companies was held Wednesday in western Maryland.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics here brought together companies in the airline and air freight industry to recruit mechanics and technicians. Among those participating were Boeing, Lockheed Martin and United Airlines.

With aging aircraft, the industry hopes to recruit hopes to hire up to 134,000 workers over the next 20 years.

“It’s a very exciting field,” said David Jay with Spirit Airlines. “To see an aircraft come in with a problem and leave without that problem is rewarding. I love the industry I’m in.”

Graduating student Savannah Gibson said, “I started off not really knowing anything about electricity but now I have a solid base and I want to grow on that.”

The industry saw sustained demand for its workforce.