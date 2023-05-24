HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Talk about painting the town! Some talented students at the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts here are doing just that.

The students have been commissioned by Family Healthcare of Hagerstown to paint colorful murals on the interior walls of their building just off Dual Highway near downtown. It’s a creative outlet for the students, appreciated in the community.

“It’s nice to create something for the community,” said Rachel West, a student at Barbara Ingram working on the murals. “It’s special to go into a public place and see art, especially when it is from a younger group of artists.”

The CEO of Family Healthcare said the art delivers a dose of medicine, of sorts, to patients in his practice.

“Anything that brightens your day,” said Richard Olson, CEO of Family Healthcare. “Anything that gets you interested or makes you think or smile. That’s just going to make somebody feel better and that is a lot of what we do here at Family Healthcare.”

One of West’s fellow students on the murals project, Ileana Ekins, is a design finalist in a national online arts competition.