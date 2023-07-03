HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — “Enough is enough,” residents of the Bethel Gardens housing complex in Hagerstown said.

In the last two city council meetings, Bethel Gardens community residents expressed concerns over safety. They object to an increase in loitering, drug use, violence and gunfire.

Whitney Durham is resigned to it.

“This is not Mayberry no more,” Durham said. “We just have to accept it. We just have to move on. We just have to deal with it.”

Longtime neighbors William and Sarah Woodson say the trouble is coming from outsiders.

“It’s the people on the outside, not the people in it,” Sarah Woodson said.

“I see different cars, different vehicles,” William Woodson said. “They come in from different places, like out of state.”

Marty Spencer has lived in the neighborhood for 36 years. She thinks reopening the recreation center would make a positive difference.

“I feel sorry for the kids because if they had places for the kids to go maybe that might help because there’s a lot kids that [has] done drugs and stuff that shouldn’t be doing it,” Spencer said.

Plans to reopen the recreation center still are in development.