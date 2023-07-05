BOONSBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — For the past few days, Boonsboro residents have been receiving strange letters asking for donations to their local fire department — but Boonsboro Fire Department President George Meyer said these letters are part of a recent scam.

“Asking for donations to a volunteer firefighter association or assistance and that letter, asked for money for a valid 501 C3 nonprofit organization but none of that money that you would have donated to that cause or to that association, makes it back to Boonsboro,” Boonsboro Fire Department President George Meyer explained.

The letter claims to be affiliated with the Boonsboro Fire Department and asks residents to donate 25 to 35 dollars. However, the fire department is not currently conducting a fundraiser.

Lifetime member Kenneth Angle was skeptical after seeing how the letter was written.

“At first I didn’t think so, and then I read the letter the second time, and I said something’s going on, so that’s when I brought the attention to our president,” Angle said.

Meyer said these types of scams have happened with other emergency service departments. He says it’s important for residents to pay close attention to the details of any appeal for money.

“Ultimately, if you get a mailer from us, ours goes out in September and October, we will have our letterhead, it will have a response to a post office box in Boonsboro. Especially something like this, I’d be very wary,” Meyer said.

Police are advising residents that if you receive a letter to not send any money and report it to the police department.